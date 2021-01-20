Ivy Park, LC Lauren Conrad, Good American & More: Celebrity Clothing Lines That Are Surprisingly Affordable

You don’t have to have a celebrity budget to shop like one of your favorite stars. Beyoncé, Rihanna and Reese Witherspoon have created their own fashion lines that are heavily influenced by their personal style, and the best part is—these brands are more affordable than you think. Lauren Conrad is selling smart-looking blazers that are perfect for your budget. Khloé Kardashian’s Good American jeans will accent your body for Kardashian-level curves, but they won’t break the bank. These celebrity clothing lines are surprisingly affordable, and we’re about to tell you where you can get them, right now.

Rihanna, Savage x Fenty

Getty Images

Rihanna is a music and makeup mogul. She also makes lingerie. Riri’s lingerie line, Savage x Fenty, offers high-fashion and everyday bras, bodysuits, sleepwear, panties and matching sets. A comfy bralette typically retails for around $25. However, Savage x Fenty VIP members who sign up on the website get to shop exclusive sales and offers, including limited-time deals such as two bras for $29 and 50% off all items.

Jessica Simpson, The Jessica Simpson Collection

The Jessica Simpson Collection

The “Irresistible” singer has been designing clothing, shoes and accessories since 2005. The Jessica Simpson Collection features workwear-appropriate pumps under $50, on-trend boots and booties around the $60 mark, sandals, sneakers and wedges. Simpson’s expansive clothing line includes workout wear starting under the $20 mark, rompers and dresses around $50, tees, jeans and swimwear. Many of these items are available in plus sizes up to a 3X. All designs are available on the Jessica Simpson site, but many of her pieces can also be found online and in-store at department stores nationwide.

Beyoncé, Ivy Park

Adidas

All of the looks in Bey’s super-popular activewear line with Adidas are modeled by Knowles, from jackets to sports bras. Ivy Park drops tend to sell out fast, but when they’re in-stock, item prices range from $25 to $200. Sizes are available in 2XS to XL (standard), 1X to 4X (plus size) and 3XS to 4XL (gender neutral).

Serena Williams, Serena Williams

SerenaWilliams.com

The always-fashionable tennis star has her own clothing line. Williams designs all of the athletic, casual and dressy tops, denim, dresses and accessories featured at serenawilliams.com. Shop outfits for all occasions, including curve-hugging little black dresses under $50, tees and tanks under $25 and luxe-looking lounge shorts for $20.

Cardi B, Cardi B X Fashion Nova

Cardi B X Fashion Nova

“I could buy designer, but this Fashion Nova fit,” Cardi B raps in “She Bad.” Now she has her own super-popular line with the clothing retailer. Cardi’s clothing collab features lavender-hued leather jackets under $40, neon lace bodysuits under the $15 mark and denim sets for less than $25. All of the designs from the “Money” rapper’s collection are named after lyrics from her songs. So you’re not buying just any outfit, you’re buying the “I Was Born to Flex” pinstripe matching set.

Jeffree Star, Jeffree Star Cosmetics

Jeffree Star/YouTube

The beauty guru doesn’t just sell makeup. Star offers his own line of athleisure separates. You can shop shirts, shorts, tie-dye hoodies and sporty-looking bomber jackets on Star’s website. The makeup artist’s tie-dye and printed tees retail for $25 to $30, shorts for $35, hoodies for $55 and bomber jackets for $60. Star also sells a version of his infamous pink bathrobe, swim trunks, hats and cross-body bags all for under $100.

Lauren Conrad, LC Lauren Conrad

Getty Images

The Hills star’s clothing and accessory line is sold at Kohl’s and on laurenconrad.com. Copy LC’s girly-girl meets preppy style with one of her under $60 blazers layered over one of the collection’s $50 dress designs. LC Lauren Conrad offers plus and petite sizes.

Khloé Kardashian, Good American

Nordstrom

Kardashian launched the denim-forward brand, which offers jeans in sizes 00 to plus size 24, in 2016. Good American has a broad selection of premium Kardashian-designed denim for $99, which is a good price, considering the rest of the jeans on the site retail around $150. Styles include high-waisted, skinny, cropped, straight, boyfriend, flare and wide leg. Good American also sells activewear beginning around the $45 mark, shoes and other clothing.

Kate Hudson, Fabletics

Fabletics

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress is one of the founders of the athletics and athleisure line. Fabletics features both women and men’s clothing. Customers can shop entire outfits, or separates such as yoga pants, sports bras, and tanks, as well as accessories. While most outfits on the site are in the $100 range, Hudson’s brand offers a VIP program that gives members access to major sales, sometimes up to 70% off. That means instead of paying $45 for a sports bra, VIP customers can snag one for under $20.

Reese Witherspoon, Draper James

J. Ryan Ulsh Studio

Can’t resist the Sweet Home Alabama icon’s southern charm? Witherspoon’s Tennessee-based clothing line, Draper James, is full of girly silhouettes often sported by the actress herself. Casual shirts and dresses begin around the $60 mark, with special occasion pieces retailing between $100 to $150. Touch up your look with some sparkling Draper James accessories, including earrings and hair barrettes under $50.

Melissa McCarthy, Seven7

Melissa McCarthy Seven7

Everything from the Superintelligence star’s size-inclusive clothing line which features, jeans, tunics, tees and dresses, is under $150. Don’t think this funny-lady designing clothes is a laughing matter — before becoming an actress, McCarthy studied at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City! Her designs are available on Amazon and Walmart.

Zendaya, Daya by Zendaya

Daya by Zendaya

Although the Daya by Zendaya website is no longer operable, you can still shop the Spider-man: Homecoming star’s clothing and shoe line on Amazon. Slides and heels start around $15. A black lace bodysuit, worthy of the Euphoria star’s character Rue, retails for $50.

Ellen DeGeneres, ED Ellen DeGeneres

ED by Ellen DeGeneres

Love this TV host’s accessible style? DeGeneres has her own line of comfy and casual clothing, which features tees with sayings like “be kind” and “love” for $30, knit sweaters with puppies and other animals under $100 and and pajama sets in various prints priced under $60. If you’re looking to add even more Ellen to your life, she also sells home goods including lighting, rugs and bedding.