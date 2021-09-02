It's Dwayne Johnson vs. Ryan Reynolds vs. Gal Gadot in the 'Red Notice' Trailer

Black Adam, Deadpool and Wonder Woman walk into a bar. Except in Red Notice, the bar is some sort of gala event, there's a heist afoot and two of the three superheroes are actually international felons. Rest assured, though, Dwayne Johnson is still doing his macho good guy who defies the laws of physics thing, Ryan Reynolds is doing his snarky, meta-hero thing and Gal Gadot is doing her beating everybody up even in a ballgown thing.

Then again, we've never seen The Rock fight a bull before.

Netflix dropped the trailer for its globetropping caper, which casts Johnson as Special Agent John Hartley of the FBI and Reynolds and Gadot as art thieves Nolan Booth and "The Bishop," respectively. "Now that you've been tagged with Red Notices, you've become the world's most wanted criminals," Hartley explains in the preview. "And I'm the only one who can bring you in."

Things get a little more complicated -- don't they always? -- when Hartley is forced to partner up with Booth to catch The Bishop. Odd couple banter ensues. "We're work wives," Reynolds quips. "We're not work wives," Johnson replies. "Sister wives," Reynolds quips. "We're not any kind of wives!" Johnson replies.

Chris Diamantopoulos (who you'll remember as the hot cameraman from The Office) is another baddie in the mix. The film hails from Johnson's Central Intelligence and Skyscraper director Rawson Marshall Thurber. Watch the trailer above.

Red Notice hits Netflix on Nov. 12.