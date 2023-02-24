'IT' Prequel Series, 'Welcome to Derry,' Coming to HBO Max

The world of IT is expanding, with a prequel series coming to HBO Max. Set in the world of Stephen King's universe, Welcome to Derry is based on the author's novel as well as filmmaker Andy Muschietti's successful feature film adaptations, IT and IT Chapter Two.

The series is being developed by Andy Muschietti as well as sister Barbara Muschietti and Jason Fuchs, both of whom were involved in the IT films. Andy Muschietti is set to direct multiple episodes, including the pilot, while Fuchs, who will write teleplay for the first episode, and Brad Caleb Kane will serve as co-showrunners.

"As teenagers, we took turns reading chapters of Stephen King’s IT until the thick paperback fell to pieces," the Muschietti siblings said in a statement. "IT is an epic story that contains multitudes, far beyond what we could explore in our IT movies. We can’t wait to share the depths of Steve's novel, in all its heart, humor, humanity and horror."

Fuchs, meanwhile, added, "To be able to return to the world of my all-time favorite horror novel and help build upon the singularly brilliant cinematic universe created by Andy and Barbara is more than the opportunity of a lifetime, it's a dream come true -- or, maybe more appropriately, a nightmare."

The project has also been endorsed by King, who said that he's "excited that the story of Derry, Maine’s most haunted city, is continuing, and I’m glad Andy Muschietti is going to be overseeing the frightening festivities, along with a brain trust including his talented sister, Barbara."

"Red balloons all around!" he concluded.