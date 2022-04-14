Issa Rae and Michael Cera Join Margot Robbie 'Barbie' Movie

Margot Robbie's Barbie movie is adding more friends to the mix! ET can confirm that Issa Rae and Michael Cera have officially joined the cast of the upcoming film, which is based on the iconic doll franchise.

Greta Gerwig is directing the film, and co-writing the script with Noah Baumbach. Other cast members include Ryan Gosling -- who is playing Ken -- America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon and Will Ferrell. Production is currently underway in the U.K., with the film set for release next year.

ET spoke with Gerwig about the film at the 2020 Oscar nominees luncheon -- where Gerwig was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for her remake of Little Women -- and while she was still in the process of writing the Barbie script at the time, the filmmaker said she was super excited to get to work on the project.

"I don't want to jinx anything, because it's such a long process, but I have a feeling that whatever we turn in, people are going to be like, 'Are you insane? You can't make this!'" she said with a laugh. "Which is always, I think, a good sign."

As for getting her longtime collaborator, Saoirse Ronan, a part in the film, Gerwig was playfully optimistic.

"I feel like one day I'm gonna call her and her agent's gonna say, 'This one's a pass,'" the filmmaker joked. "But I love her, I'd put her in anything."

