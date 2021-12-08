Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen Celebrate 20 Years Together

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher have a love that endures. The Hollywood couple is now celebrating 20 years together.

The 50-year-old English actor/comedian andthe 45-year-old Australian actress paid touching tributes to each other Tuesday on Instagram, which is a huge deal considering the pair has a knack for keeping their private lives, well, private.

The couple posted the same four-picture slideshow showing them as a super young couple. They also showed off their silly sides, with Cohen sporting a wig and a T-shirt completely covered with Fisher's many faces.

Fisher wrote in her caption, "Happy Anniversary ❤️ 20 YEARS. If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together keep me in your heart. I’ll stay there forever, Winnie the Pooh."

Cohen, ever the hilarious comedian, wrote in his caption, "Happy Anniversary my love. I’m writing this rather than getting you a card. Our duration is largely due to our location - after all Hollywood is the bastion of lengthy marriages."

Cohen and Fisher met at a party in Sydney back in 2001. They reportedly bonded after secretly roasting the guests in attendance. Not long ago, Cohen revealed to The New York Times that it was Fisher's sense of humor that immediately hooked him. He told the outlet, "She was hilarious. We were at a very pretentious party, and me and her bonded over taking the mick out of the other people in the party. I knew instantly. I don't know if she did. It's taken her about 20 years to know."

The couple kept the relationship under wraps for some time, but they announced their engagement in 2004. Fisher was so deeply committed to Cohen, she told The London Evening Standard she was converting to Judaism "just to be with Sacha."

Cohen and Fisher welcomed their first child together, daughter Olive, in October 2007. Following a six-year engagement, they got married at a private ceremony in Paris in March 2010. They'd go on to have two more children, Elula, now eight, and Montgomery, four.