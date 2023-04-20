Irina Shayk Shares What She Hopes to Teach Her and Bradley Cooper's Daughter About Beauty

Irina Shayk is making sure her and Bradly Cooper's 6-year-old daughter has her own measures of beauty!

Shayk says that she's teaching Lea that beauty is on the inside -- not out.

"Every time we send her to school, we’re like, 'Just remember kindness and love.' So I think that’s what true beauty is," she says inside of the latest issue of Harper's Bazaar.

"It’s not about putting on masks, putting on makeup, brushing your hair, putting on nice clothes. With TikTok and Instagram and social media, my daughter is growing up in a different environment than I grew up in, so sometimes it kind of scares me. But most important is teaching our daughter bigger values than being pretty on the outside."

The model says that in addition to her and her ex, Cooper, teaching their daughter, she admits she has learned a lot about self-love from her little girl as well.

"She’ll say, 'I love Daddy so much, I love Mama so much, I love Nana, I love Babulya—' who is my mom. Then she goes, 'And I really love myself,'" Shayk says.

"And I’m looking at my daughter and I’m like, 'Wow, I wasn’t like that at six years old.' You know what I mean? I didn’t have her thoughts at six years old. But this is what we need to teach our kids."

Motherhood has also played an important role in Shayk finding her beauty.

"Motherhood definitely shined a light on me, [like] 'Oh, you’re a mother, you’re busy, but you still have time for yourself and you don’t have to change who you are.' Sometimes I wake up and I feel cute and I think, 'Oh, should I put these pictures out on social media?' One voice says, 'Oh, but people will say, 'You’re a mother.' And I’m like, 'But what does it mean?'" she says.

She continues, "My example is Emily Ratajkowski. She’s always sexy and feminine and all about loving your body. Maybe I’m not so vocal about it, but I’m totally on the same wavelength: You’re a mother, but it doesn’t mean you cannot go outside in a tiny little skirt or put a sexy picture up."

Since welcoming their daughter, both Shayk and Cooper have kept her largely out of the spotlight. In November, the model gave the world a rare look at her daughter's no-filter personality.

"My daughter has no filter," she told V Magazine about Lea. "I remember this Halloween when I was dressed up as Bettie Page, she looked at me and goes, 'No, take it off. It doesn't work.' I kind of feel like she keeps me grounded because she says what she thinks with no filter–I love it."

Meanwhile, Shayk took a break from motherhood over the weekend. The model appeared at the Coachella Valley Music Festival, where she was spotted partying with Leonardo DiCaprio.

They were joined by a few of their famous friends, including Stella Maxwell and DiCaprio's longtime pal, Tobey Maguire -- and keeping things friendly.

"Leo and Irina are not dating," a source said. "They are just friends and have known each other for a long time through mutual friends. They were with a big group of people at Neon Carnival and there were not any romantic vibes between them."