Inside the Kardashian Family's Decision to End 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'

The Kardashian-Jenner krew is saying goodbye to Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and a source tells ET it was a "mutual decision." Though Kourtney Kardashian had been the most verbal about her desire to leave the show and focus on family and other projects in recent years, the source says there was "no big reason" why the Kardashian-Jenner family decided to end their reality series.

"There was no big reason why the family decided to end KUWTK; it was a mutual decision. The kids who started the show now have their own kids and it’s getting very hard to film all together or get enough footage separately," ET's source shares. "The family is grateful for their time and is happy they have all of these memories filmed for the rest of their lives. The family wanted time to focus more on their family and future projects and the show is a major job that takes up a lot of time."

The source adds that rumors of Kris Jenner joining the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are "not true."

The family announced KUWTK was ending on Tuesday, in a heartfelt message to fans.

"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years -- through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way," Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kris and Kendall Jenner all wrote on their Instagram.

"Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives," they added.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired its first episode on Oct. 14, 2007 and has followed the A-list family through their ups and downs, business ventures and romantic entanglements. KUWTK also spawned 12 spinoff series, which followed various members of the family in their separate adventures.

In her statement, Kim added, "Without Keeping Up with the Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim."

KUWTK will conclude in 2021. See more on the family in the video below.