Inside Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Date Night in Paris

Lovers in Paris! Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel had a fashionable date night in Paris, on Saturday. The “SexyBack” singer and the Candy actress attended the SaadiQ Paris Fashion week pop-up party by MADE Nightlife at L’aperous and couldn’t help but put their love and style on display.

"Justin and Jessica were very lovey dovey at the SaadiQ Paris Fashion week pop-up party by MADE Nightlife at L’aperouse,” an eyewitness tells ET.

“They were kissing during the night and looked very much in love. They danced and sang all night, including to Justin's songs "Holy Grail" and "Gone."

Jack Dorsey, Naomi Campbell, TyTy Smith, Snoh Aalegra, Draya Michelle and Wizkid were at the same table as them and sang along. They looked like they had a great time and on the way out, they said it was the best time they had being out at a party in years."

SaadiQ by MADE

Timberlake, 41, and Biel, 40, are parents to two sons, Silas, 7, and Phineas, 1. The couple have been taking over Paris Fashion Week and attending star-studded events including the Kenzo, Dior and Louis Vuitton fashion shows.

In addition, the parents of two have been showing off their street style. The couple’s PDA-filled outing comes after Biel celebrated her man with a sweet Father’s Day post. “To the world, you are a dad. But to your family, you are the world. I don’t know who said that, but whomever it was, they bodied that sh*t. We love you baby. Thank you for being our everything!” she wrote.

Julien Hekimian/Getty Images

In addition to the sweet message, Biel shared a picture featuring her and Timberlake with their two sons.

In May, the actress dished on the secret to their almost 10-year marriage. "It's a really good question, right? Well, I'll have to give Justin the credit in this moment, for this one thing that he always says to me: 'We might be married, but we have to keep dating,' and it's so true," Biel shared.

"You just have to keep making time for each other and you have to keep making each other a priority. And do the things that you love together."

She continued, "It's not always easy, as we all know, but those touch point moments make all the hard times palatable."