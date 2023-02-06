Inside Exes Taylor Swift and Harry Styles' 'Peaceful' Relationship Post-Romance

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles have shaken off any problems between them! In fact, a source tells ET that the pop superstars are friendly.

"Taylor and Harry have no issues and they are friendly," the source tells ET. "Taylor thinks Harry is such a talented artist and has nothing but respect for him. Their relationship was a long time ago, and Taylor has moved on and is very happy in her relationship with Joe [Alwyn]. She has matured as a person and things are peaceful and good between them."

Swift, 33, and Styles, 29, briefly dated from 2013-2014. On Sunday, Swift and Styles put their post-romance relationship on display at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards. During the evening, Swift showed her support by getting out of her seat and dancing during Styles’ performance of his hit, "As It Was."

The "Anti-Hero" singer also took to her feet when Styles accepted each of his televised awards, including Album of the Year.

The pair was also spotted exchanging a sweet hug and chatting during Steve Lacy's performance of "Bad Habit."

A source at Sunday's show told ET that the two looked super friendly, adding that Swift tapped Styles' shoulder before heading back to her seat after the quick catch-up.

Styles recently split from his girlfriend, Olivia Wilde, after two years of dating. Swift has been maintaining her relationship with boyfriend Joe Alwyn since 2016.

Outside of the show, Swift ended the evening with Alwyn. A source told ET that the "Lavender Haze" singer and the Harriet star had a great time at a GRAMMYs after-party.

"Taylor and Joe attended a GRAMMYs after-party at Chateau Marmont last night," another source told ET. "They were there until late, had a great time, and were letting loose."