Inside Ariana Grande and New Fiancé Dalton Gomez's 'Loving and Carefree' Relationship

Ariana Grande and fiancé Dalton Gomez "are madly in love and very serious about each other," a source tells ET.

The 27-year-old singer announced her engagement to the real estate agent on Sunday, and ET's source notes that the big step wasn't out of the blue.

"They’ve been talking about taking next steps for a while," the source says. "Their relationship is very loving and carefree."

The source adds that "Dalton goes out of his way to make Ariana happy -- whether with small or bigger gestures and she loves that he is a true gentleman."

"She feels like she can be her true self with him," the source says. "She also admires how successful and hardworking he is in his own career, but also likes that he is down to earth and is a regular guy."

"They get along great and Ariana has hung out with his friends and family a ton and loves them too," the source shares. "They’re so happy."

The pair was first linked in February. When Grande shared the engagement news, she also gave fans a peek at her stunning ring, which appeared to be a diamond and a pearl. The unique ring caused a stir among fans, who speculated that part of the sparkler was passed down in Grande's family thanks to a tweet the singer sent back in 2014.

"nonna had a ring made for me w/ the pearl from grandpa’s tie pin. she says he told her in a dream it’d protect me. <3," Grande's tweet read, making fans think that the pearl in her new engagement ring is the same one from the ring that her grandmother had made for her.

The theory was further developed when fans discovered an old photo of Grande with her grandparents. At the time, the singer captioned the pic "forever n then some," the same words she wrote alongside her engagement announcement.

So PEARL really means a lot to her . Her noona gave her a pearl ring which is also her birthstone. And probably that's why Dalton inserted a pearl in that beautiful engagement ring . Please THET ARE SO PRECIOUS . I am bawling 😭 pic.twitter.com/WmnoqCop4X — Sherry semi ia🍓 ً⁷ (@BTSpopSupremacy) December 20, 2020

Watch the video below for more on Grande.