‘Ink Master’ Star Daniel Silva Pleads Not Guilty In Crash That Killed Corey La Barrie

A rep for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office confirms to ET that the Ink Master star was arraigned Wednesday. He pleaded not guilty, and the case is set for a preliminary hearing June 30. Additionally, the defense counsel set the case for bail review next Wednesday, May 27. Silva is facing one count of murder.

Silva was allegedly driving when his car crashed into a tree, killing La Barrie, 25, on May 10. If convicted, he faces a possible maximum sentence of 15 years to life in state prison. The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department's Valley Traffic Division.

Silva was arrested May 11. Both he and La Barrie were transported to a local hospital following the crash. Police said La Barrie succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The crash also happened on La Barrie's 25th birthday, with his family and friends heartbroken over the devastating news.

Since his passing, fellow YouTuber and friend Kian Lawley, as well as La Barrie's content partner, Crawford Collins, paid tribute to the 25-year-old.

