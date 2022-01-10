India Arie and Graham Nash Latest Musicians to Remove Music From Spotify Because of Joe Rogan

Two more artists are leaving Spotify in the wake of its Joe Rogan controversy. In separate Instagram posts, Graham Nash and India Arie announced that they're leaving the music streaming platform, following in the footsteps of Neil Young and Joni Mitchell.

All of the Spotify exits are in response to The Joe Rogan Experience podcast's COVID-19 vaccine misinformation, save Arie, who cited Rogan's "language about race" as the reason she's acting.

In response to criticism against Rogan's COVID-19 interviews, the podcaster said he would do his "best to try to balance out these more controversial viewpoints with other people perspectives so we can maybe find a better point of view." Spotify, meanwhile, confirmed that it is in the process of adding a "content advisory" to any podcast episode that includes discussion of COVID-19 in an "effort to combat misinformation."

In his post, Nash noted that he's taking the same action as Young because he "completely agree[s] with and support[s]" his Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young bandmate, who was the first to pull his music from Spotify.

"There is a difference between being open to varying viewpoints on a matter and knowingly spreading false information which some 270 medical professionals have derided not only false but dangerous," Nash wrote, citing an open letter in which scientists, medical professionals, professors, and science communicators asked Spotify to stop spreading Rogan's "baseless conspiracy theories."

"Likewise there is a difference between misinformation, in which one is unaware that what is being said is false, versus disinformation which is knowingly false and intended to mislead and sway pubic opinion," Nash continued. "In this case, in a way that could cost people their lives."

Nash concluded, "It should also be acknowledged that many younger musicians, and many musicians of all ages, rely on platforms like this to gain exposure to a wider audience and share their music with the world. Not everyone is able to take steps like this which is all the more reason that platforms like Spotify must be more responsible and accountable for the content they are obligated to moderate for the good of the public at large."

Meanwhile, Arie, who's pulling both her music and podcast, SongVersation, from the platform, wrote that "Neil Young opened a door that MUST walk through."

"I believe in freedom of speech. However, I find Joe Rogan problematic for reasons OTHER than his COVID interviews... FOR ME ITS [sic] ALSO HIS language around race," the GRAMMY winner wrote. "What I am talking about is RESPECT -- who gets it and who doesn't. Paying musicians a fraction of a penny? And HIM $100M? This shows the type of company they are and the company that they keep. I'm tired."

Rogan, who struck his $100 million deal with Spotify in 2020, per The Wall Street Journal, faced backlash last month following his podcast interview with Jordan Peterson, in which he remarked that it's "very strange" that anyone would call themselves Black unless they’re from the "darkest place" in Africa.

Rogan has yet to specifically react to the criticism over his comments about race, though he did say in his recent video that he's "not trying to be controversial" on his podcast, adding, "I’ve never tried to do anything with this podcast other than just talk to people and have interesting conversations."