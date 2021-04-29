IHOP Hostess' TikTok Goes Viral After She Accidentally Turns Away Adam Sandler

Whoops! Adam Sandler didn't get any special treatment during a recent visit to an IHOP with one of his daughters. The 54-year-old actor went viral when an IHOP hostess shared security footage from the restaurant on TikTok.

"Not realizing it's Adam Sandler and telling him it's a 30 minute wait and him [of course] leaving because he's not going to wait 30 minutes for IHOP," the hostess, whose name is Dayanna Rodas, captioned the clip of herself unknowingly turning the comedian away.

She captioned the clip, "Pleaseee come back."

Rodas later shared another clip, showing some of the attention her original TikTok received, saying, "I didn't think it was going to go viral!"

She also responded to one commenter asking how she didn't recognize the star.

"Everyone's asking how I didn't recognize him, because he had a big beard. I've never seen Adam Sandler with a beard, and the mask didn't help," she shared.

Adam Sandler with a big beard filming scenes for 'Hustle' on Oct. 17, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

So far Sandler has not publicly acknowledged the moment.