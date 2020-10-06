Iggy Azalea Reveals She's Welcomed Her First Child -- a Baby Boy!

Congrats to Iggy Azalea!

The 30-year-old rapper has welcomed her first child, she confirmed on her Instagram Story on Wednesday.

"I have a son," she wrote. "I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world. I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond worlds."

Iggy Azalea/Instagram Story

Azalea did not share the identity of her son's father, or her baby boy's name with fans. The "Fancy" rapper was last romantically linked to rapper Playboi Carti.

The pair reportedly started dating in 2018 and moved in together last year. Azalea and Carti, 23, sparked engagement rumors last July, when she sported a diamond on her ring finger during her appearance on The X Change Rate.

Rumors ignited in December that Azalea was pregnant. She went silent on Instagram around that time but has been active on Twitter.

However, Azalea did open up about her musical comeback in an interview with Cosmopolitan last August.

"You get as many shots as you are able to persevere for in life, no matter what you do," she explained. "You get as many chances as you're willing to sit there and f**king really fight for it tooth and nail."

"I'm not going to stop fighting for a second chance until somebody f**king gives me one," Azalea added. "And then I'm not going to f**k it up."

