Ice Cube Cancels 'Good Morning America' Appearance After George Floyd's Death

Ice Cube didn't appear on Good Morning America on Thursday, despite a scheduled appearance. The 50-year-old rapper took to Twitter to apologize for his cancellation, citing George Floyd's death as the reason for his decision.

Floyd, a black Minneapolis man, died after a police officer held him down by the neck with his knee for more than seven minutes when was arrested for suspicion of forgery outside a deli.

"I apologize to everyone expecting to see me on Good Morning America today, but after the events in Minnesota with George Floyd I’m in no mood to tell America, good morning," Ice Cube wrote.

One social media user suggested that Ice Cube "could’ve used that platform to bring more awareness to it and also make a statement that needs to be made," but the rapper disputed that in his response.

"I’m done talking," Ice Cube tweeted. "These people know right from wrong and they obviously don’t care. So what we talking about?"

Ice Cube isn't the only celebrity to speak out following Floyd's death. In fact, Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian West, Cardi B, Viola Davis, Channing Tatum, Mandy Moore, Zoe Kravitz, and Taylor Swift are among the many stars who have done so.