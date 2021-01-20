Hunter Biden Honored Late Brother by Naming Infant Son Beau

Hunter Biden paid tribute to his late brother, Beau Biden, by naming his and wife Melissa Cohen's son, now 8-month-old, Beau.

President Joe Biden transition officials reportedly told reporters on Tuesday that one "Beau Biden" was among the family members flying from Delaware to Washington, D.C., for the presidential inauguration. Baby Beau was in attendance when Joe was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday.

Hunter and Melissa tied the knot in May 2019 and welcomed their son in March. Hunter is also father to three children from his previous marriage to Kathleen Buhle.

Joe's son, Beau, died in 2015 from brain cancer. He was 46. Joe has spoken openly about the loss of his son, telling reporters after his death that he could not run for president in the 2016 election as he and his family were still grieving.

"Look, dealing with the loss of Beau, any parent listening who's lost a child, knows that you can't — it doesn't follow schedules of primaries and caucuses and contributors. Everybody grieves at a different pace," he said at the time.

Beau worked as a prosecutor in Philadelphia before becoming Delaware's attorney general in 2006, a position he held for two terms. He also served a one-year deployment in Iraq in 2008 and was awarded the Bronze Star.

During the final night of the Democratic National Convention, Joe paid tribute to his late son. Ahead of remarks by the Biden family, the convention took a moment to pay tribute to Beau with a video that focused on his life and career accomplishments.

"Some voices are never silenced. Some work never ceases to change lives. Some people never stop inspiring even after they're gone. Beau Biden was a husband, father, brother, son, soldier, attorney general. He was given just 46 years on this earth," said narration over the video.

"Beau is with me every single day. If he was here tonight, he would remind me 'just be who you are,'"Joe tweeted after the tribute aired. "I'm a better person because of him."

On Tuesday, Joe also expressed his sentiments to have his late son by his side on Inauguration Day.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I only have one regret, that he's not here. Because we should be introducing him as president," he stated.

Biden is in tears as he says goodbye to Delaware.



"Delaware you are forever in my heart."



His remarks are at Delaware National Guard HQ, now named for his son, Major Beau Biden.



"I only have one regret; that he's not here. Because we should be introducing him as president." pic.twitter.com/xPro6mJkJS — Zach Purser Brown (@zachjourno) January 19, 2021

