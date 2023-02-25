Hugh Jackman Says 'Screaming and Yelling' in 'Wolverine' Damaged His Voice

Hugh Jackman admitted that he's done some things in Wolverine that would make his voice teacher in drama school feel dismayed. Horrified, actually.

In an interview with BBC's Front Row, the 54-year-old actor revealed that he damaged his voice screaming and yelling while playing the iconic Marvel character in nine films across more than two decades. It's a noteworthy admission, considering Jackman relies on his voice for his Broadway and musical performances.

"My falsetto is not as strong as it used to be and that I directly put down to some of the growling and yelling," said Jackman on the BBC Radio 4 program. "My voice teacher in drama school would've been horrified by some of the things I did [in Wolverine]."

Jackman, who is set to reprise his Wolverine role alongside Ryan Reynolds in the upcoming Deadpool 3, said he learned a technique in school on how to shout and yell without ruining his voice. But in Wolverine, his voice really suffered.

"During Wolverine I did some screaming and yelling and things that I think did damage my voice, which I think I'm working on," he said. "I work with a singing teacher, and I make sure that I try not to hurt myself. And I really put a lot of effort into both physical movement and my vocal preparation for every role."

His preparation for Wolverine was also the topic of discussion last month when he appeared on CNN's Who's Talking to Chris Wallace, where he addressed rumors of steroid use to get himself jacked for the role of James "Logan" Howlett. When the topic came up, Jackman laughed it off.

"No. I love my job, and I love Wolverine," said Jackman before acknowledging he has to choose his words carefully. "I got to be careful what I say here, but I had been told, anecdotally, what the side effects are of that, and I was like, 'I don't love it that much.' So no, I just do it the old school way."