Hugh Jackman Addresses Steroid Use Rumors for 'Wolverine'

Hugh Jackman's heard the rumors and innuendo when it comes to whether he took steroids to get jacked for his role as James "Logan" Howeltt, aka Wolverine. And to the 54-year-old action star, the topic is a laughing matter.

During an interview on CNN's Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, the 75-year-old host straight-up asked Jackman about the steroids rumor when he brought up that fans have "wondered" if he's juiced and opted for steroids to prepare for the role. Jackman couldn't help but let out a big belly laugh, and he did not shy away from the question either.

"No. I love my job, and I love Wolverine," said Jackman before acknowledging he has to choose his words carefully. "I got to be careful what I say here, but I had been told, anecdotally, what the side effects are of that, and I was like, 'I don't love it that much.' So no, I just do it the old school way."

Jackman has played the iconic Marvel character in nine films. He'll reprise his role one more time when he teams up once again with Ryan Reynolds for Deadpool 3. The future collaboration had Wallace wondering how, at 54 years of age, will Jackman prepare for such a physically demanding role.

Jackman revealed that he's got nothing lined up after he wraps up The Music Man on Broadway, giving him half a year to prepare for the role before diving into Deadpool 3. His game plan to get jacked? Gym and chickens. Lots of chickens.

"I’ve learned you can’t rush it. I’ve learned that it takes time," he said. "So, we have six months from when I finish [The Music Man] to when I start filming. And I’m not doing any other work. I’m going to be with my family and train. That’s gonna be my job for six months. And I’m really fit right now. There’s one thing about eight shows a week being on Broadway, singing and dancing, is I’m fit. So, I’m healthy. I have a good place to start."

He added, "Apologies, chickens. Run a mile. Start running now 'cause I'm coming for you."