Hugh Grant Rolls His Eyes at Ashley Graham After Awkward 2023 Oscars Red Carpet Interview

Red carpet interviews aren't for everyone. It seems Hugh Grant wasn't thrilled by his chat with ABC’s Countdown to the Oscars co-hostAshley Graham, or her line of questioning ahead of Sunday's 95th Oscars.

While chatting with Graham outside the Dolby Theatre ahead of the big show, Grant seemed to get increasingly irritated throughout the conversation, and really didn't want to engage at all.

When asked what he's wearing -- a fairly normal red carpet question -- Grant simply said, "Just my suit." He was equally terse when asked who he was rooting for, responding, "No one in particular."

Graham tried to turn things around, asking about his highly talked-about cameo in Glass Onion, but it was to no avail, with Grant simply responding, "Well, I'm barely in it. I’m in for about three seconds."

The cringey exchange came to an end with one final uncomfortable moment when, after asking a final question and getting nothing in return, Graham said, "Well, OK, it was nice to talk to you."

"Yeah," Grant said, seemingly rolling his eyes as he handed back the mic.

I'm Hugh Grant all night with the Oscars & award shows in general nowadays. Don't care for them at all lol. He mustve been threatened to go there 🤣#Oscars #Oscar pic.twitter.com/Eoi9YPFUiq — UrbanNoizeRmx (@UrbanNoize2) March 13, 2023

The moment didn't go unnoticed with fans watching at home, and many were quick to take to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Some felt the dismissive nature of his answers was insulting, while others sympathized with the repetitive nature of red carpet interviews in general.

Meanwhile, some fans jokingly suggested that Grant was being forced to do the interview against his will.

Hugh Grant is the biggest D bag for this interview. Hugh, If you don't want to be there go home. Worst Oscars interviews ever. #Oscars #Oscars2023 #HughGrant pic.twitter.com/Yx7MWbav4q — Michael L (@Luevano1) March 12, 2023

Hugh Grant at the Oscars pic.twitter.com/8obxWDhoT3 — St. Olaf Stories (@StOlafStories) March 12, 2023

hugh grant wants no part of this dumb shit pic.twitter.com/uBQ70QcZGf — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 12, 2023

And the Oscar for the guy who totally doesn't want to be there goes to Hugh Grant. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Gq6Q3n1EEU — Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) March 12, 2023

Anyone catch the eye roll Hugh Grant just gave after this live Oscars interview? Was he mad she called him a “veteran” of the Oscars or was he just mad at the world? pic.twitter.com/VVFAlYpH51 — Kristin Crowley (@KristinCrowley1) March 12, 2023

Hugh Grant just gave the most dismissive interview I’ve ever seen, it was amazing. I’m paraphrasing but: “I LOVED Glass Onion, didn’t you love being in that?” “Well I was in it for about three seconds.” “But you showed up and had fun!” “Yeah, not really.” pic.twitter.com/uMRrkNk1qQ — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) March 12, 2023

Did anyone see the end of the #HughGrant interview???!! #oscars2023 what a dork pic.twitter.com/EnquhoDLqH — Stinky Squirrel (@_StinkySquirrel) March 12, 2023