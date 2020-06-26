Huey, 'Pop, Lock & Drop It' Rapper, Dead at 32 After Shooting

Huey has died. The "Pop, Lock & Drop It" rapper, whose real name is Lawerence Franks Jr., died on Thursday in Kinloch, Missouri, police confirm. He was 32.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, Huey arrived at a local hospital just before 11 p.m. on Thursday. He had suffered at least one apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

Following further investigation, St. Louis County Police officers from the Central County Precinct arrived and secured the scene, which was the front yard of a single family home in the 8100 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.

A 21-year-old man was also hospitalized as a result of the incident. He remains hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, police say.

Detectives believe as many as 10 other individuals were present in and around the crime scene during the incident, police say.

Huey's hit single, "Pop, Lock & Drop It," was released in 2006. He is reportedly survived by a teenage daughter.