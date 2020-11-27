Huda Beauty Black Friday 2020: Up to 50% Off Sitewide

Huda Kattan's beauty brand, Huda Beauty, has launched their Black Friday sale -- offering up to 50% off sitewide through Nov. 27.

Save 20% to 50% on a variety of makeup products from the beauty influencer's line. Shop Huda Beauty's popular eyeshadow palettes, lipsticks, makeup brushes, foundation, eyeliner, lashes and more. The Black Friday deal also applies to Kattan's skincare line, Wishful, and fragrance line, Kayali. No promo code is needed.

Browse through the entire Huda Beauty Black Friday sale and shop ET Style's top picks below.

The #FauxFilter Foundation instantly gives the skin a smooth, airbrushed effect for a flawless-looking, radiant matte finish. Available in 30 shades.

REGULARLY $40

This stunning nude eyeshadow palette would be the perfect gift for the makeup lover in your life. It comes with 18 shades in a range of matte and shimmery hues.

REGULARLY $65

The Wishful Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub is formulated with a combination of pineapple and papaya enzymes, BHAs and AHAs to exfoliate the skin for a clearer, glowier base.

REGULARLY $39

Elevate your skincare game with the Get Even Rose Oil -- a luxurious facial oil that helps dry, dull-looking skin.

REGULARLY $63

The Power Bullet Matte Lipstick is exactly what you'd expect -- awesome color payoff that's long-lasting. Available in 24 shades.

REGULARLY $25

The Kayali Elixir | 11 perfume smells as pretty as it looks with notes of apple, rose and jasmine.

REGULARLY $118

We love the Eazy Lash in Harmony #17 for its fluffy, wispy look for a touch of glamour. The lashes are already cut into sections so you can easily customize them for your eyes.

REGULARLY $18

Get two for one with the Legit Lashes Double-Ended Mascara -- one brush for volumizing and the other for lengthening and curling.

REGULARLY $27