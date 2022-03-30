How Will Smith and His Family Have Addressed the Chris Rock Scandal

In one way or another, the Smiths have spoken.

After Will Smith shockingly slapped Chris Rock onstage at the 2022 Oscars over a joke Chris made about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, many of his famous family members have weighed in on the controversial incident. The Academy Award winner's daughter, Willow Smith, is the most recent relative to issue a message, resharing a quote posted to Jay Shetty's Instagram account.

"You know who's going through a lot right now? Literally everyone," the quote reads. "Just be kind."

Her older brother, Jaden Smith, was the first to speak up on Oscars Sunday, tweeting after the award show, "And That’s How We Do It."

Will, who confronted Chris after he jokingly likened Jada to G.I. Jane, explained in a statement posted on social media that "jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally." Jada has previously discussed her struggle with alopecia, a hair loss condition.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable," he told the public before issuing an apology to Chris, which he had not done during his Oscars acceptance speech.

"I was out of line and I was wrong," Will said. "I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness." He proceeded to apologize to the Academy and all those involved with the Oscars, as well as to the Williams family -- on whom his movie, King Richard, is based -- and those associated with the film.

"I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us," Will concluded. "I am a work in progress."

Jada acknowledged the incident in a subtle, shorter manner, posting a quote to Instagram that read, "This is a season for healing and I'm here for it." A source told ET Jada "was glad that Will stood up for her" and that she "was hurt by Chris' remark."

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

"He is a very even people person and that's the first time I've ever seen him go off, the first time in his lifetime," Carolyn said. His sister, Ellen Smith, noted during the interview, "People's like, 'Oh, I wish I was in, you know, such-and-such shoes' and 'Oh, those are my goals and everything.' It's like, but you really don't know what it takes to get there."

"I've had conversations with him," she added. "It really kind of broke my heart listening to the things that he said he had to go through to get to where he is."

Despite the controversy, Carolyn is a proud mom. As she told ABC, "I am proud of him being him."

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has launched a "formal review" of the incident to "explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law."