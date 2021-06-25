How to Watch 'The Tomorrow War' on Amazon Prime Video

Chris Pratt is battling aliens, but this time, it's not Guardians of the Galaxy. The movie star's new film, The Tomorrow War, drops on Amazon Prime Video on July 2. The Tomorrow War was originally supposed to go to theaters last year, but after the coronavirus pandemic, the film was delayed and will now head to streaming.

In the movie, Pratt stars as a high school teacher and veteran who is drafted to fight a war that hasn't happened yet.

"We are fighting a war 30 years in the future. Our enemy is not human. We need you to fight," a future lieutenant (played by Jasmine Mathews) warns in the trailer. "In 11 months time, all human beings in the future will be wiped from the face of the Earth. Unless you help us."

To watch The Tomorrow War on Prime Video when it premieres on Friday, July 2, you'll need to subscribe to Amazon Prime. Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership for $13 per month (or $119 per year), but if you only want Prime Video, you can subscribe for just that for $9 a month.

Meanwhile, watch the video below for more from Chris Pratt on The Tomorrow War.