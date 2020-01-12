How to Watch the 'MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time' Special

Because of the coronavirus, we won't be getting the traditional 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards this year, but that doesn't mean we can't look back at the best moments in past pop culture! In lieu of a normal awards show, on Dec. 6, the network is putting on the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special, hosted by Vanessa Hudgens.

The 90-minute special will honor major moments in movies and TV from the 1980s until now, feature appearances from yet-to-be-named guests, and honor "GOATs" across several categories, including Scream Queen, Legendary Lip Lock, Dance Your A** Off, Heartbreaking Break-Up, Comedy Giant, Zero to Hero, She-Ro, and Dynamic Duo.

Get ready to celebrate the GREATEST movie & TV moments OF!! ALL!! TIME!! with your Host @VanessaHudgens 😍🐐



Don't miss #MTVAwards: Greatest of All Time on Sunday, December 6 at 8p on @MTV 🍿 pic.twitter.com/mEq6gE2SNF — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) November 26, 2020

Here's everything you need to know on how to watch the first-of-its-kind show.

When is the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special? Hudgens will host the event, airing on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

How to watch: The show will air on MTV and on MTV.com or the network's app. MTV is also available on a number of live TV streaming services, including Philo, fuboTV, AT&T TV Now, YouTube TV and Sling TV with the Entertainment package.

That's about everything you need to know ahead of the decades-spanning movies and TV celebration!

