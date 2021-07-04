How to Watch the 2021 Latin American Music Awards: Time, Nominations and More

It's almost time for the 2021 Latin American Music Awards! J Balvin, Karol G and Bad Bunny all have a chance to take home major awards on April 15, when the awards show will take place from the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, hosted by Jacqueline Bracamontes.

The show will be a big night for Alejandro Fernández, who will be honored with the Icon Award for his decades of preserving Mexican culture through music, and rancheras and mariachi music to listeners all over the world.

Here's how to watch the 2021 Latin AMAs, what time they are, nominees and more.

When are the 2021 Latin AMAs? The party starts on Thursday, April 15 at 7 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. CT.

How to watch: You can watch the show on Telemundo on TV. Live TV streaming services that carry the channel in one of their packages include fuboTV, Hulu with Live TV,AT&T TV Now and YouTube TV.

Who's nominated: J Balvin and Karol G are ahead of the pack with nine nods each, while Bad Bunny has eight nominations of his own. Ozuna has seven, and Anuel AA and Camilo each have six nominations. Snoop Dogg, Carrie Underwood, Doja Cat, Sia and Nicki Minaj are among the crossover artists up for their first Latin AMAs for collaborations they have with Latin artists.

Here are all the 2021 Latin AMAs nominees.

Who's hosting? Jacqueline Bracamontes will host the show.

That's all you need to know! For now, watch the video below for the highlights from the last Latin AMAs.