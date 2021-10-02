How to Watch 'Judas and the Black Messiah' on HBO Max

The film made both AFI and National Board of Review's best films of the year, with Kaluuya earning Best Supporting Actor nominations at the Critics Choice Awards, Golden Globes and SAG Awards, among others. (The film is also in contention for this year's Oscars.) Now, Judas and the Black Messiah arrives for your viewing, whether in theaters or at home on HBO Max.

"I think people are starving for something to watch. You have the definition of a captive audience," director Shaka King told The Atlantic. "The whole reason for making this movie was to get to the widest audience possible. So, I don’t think you could really ask for a better scenario, for those specific reasons."

Watch the trailer below and scroll on for all the details of how, when and where to watch Judas and the Black Messiah in theaters and on HBO Max.

When is Judas and the Black Messiah out? Friday, Feb. 12 in theaters and on HBO Max on the same day. (The film will only be available to stream on HBO Max for 31 days.)

Where can I watchin theaters? HBO Max's website can also direct you to a theater showing Judas and the Black Messiah, though accessibility will vary based coronavirus restrictions in your area. (Some theaters also allow for private screenings, where you can reserve an entire theater for you and your pod.) To make it the safest experience possible, follow all local guidelines and health restrictions.

How to watch Judas and the Black Messiah on HBO Max: You'll need to subscribe to HBO Max, though the film will be available at no extra cost to subscribers. Visit HBOMax.com to sign up for $14.99/month. Right now until Mar. 1, you can save over 20% thanks to their six months for $69.99 deal. If you already had HBO before HBO Max launched, it's possible you already have access. Visit HBO Max's website for full details.

Which devices can I watch HBO Max on? Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Android, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, PS4, PS5, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, XBox One or XBox XS, as well as iPads, iPhones and Androids.

Warner Bros.

STREAMING FEB. 12 ON HBO MAX