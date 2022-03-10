How Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Are Doing as New Parents

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are loving parenthood. A source confirms to ET, that the two are enjoying their latest roles.

"Priyanka and Nick love being new parents and have been spending a lot of downtime at home,” the source says. “The two have wanted children for a while and so happy it finally happened. Priyanka and Nick are private but have let close friends and family meet their baby.”

Jonas, 29, and Chopra, 39, announced that they welcomed their first child, via surrogate, in January.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” the statement read on the pair’s respective Instagram accounts.

So far, the couple has not released any details about their bundle of joy. In February, the Matrix Resurrections star shared her first set of glowing selfies since she welcomed her baby. "The light feels right," Chopra captioned her post.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Shortly after welcoming their child, a source told ET that the “Jealous” singer and the Quantico actress were settling into parenthood. "Priyanka and Nick always wanted to have children together," a source told ET at the time. "Priyanka is very maternal and has wanted to be a mother for a long time."

The source added, "They are both so happy and settling into parenthood nicely. This is something they've both really wanted, so they're thrilled and appreciative.”

Chopra and Jonas’ baby will soon have a new playmate. Last week, a source confirmed that Nick's brother, Joe Jonas, and his wife, Sophie Turner, are expecting their second child.

"Sophie and Joe were overjoyed to learn they are expecting a second child," the source said about the pair, who are parents to 1-year-old Willa. "They both have siblings and didn’t want their daughter to be an only child and have talked about having a bigger family. The couple recently celebrated Sophie’s birthday, as well as the pregnancy.”