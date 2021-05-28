How Kourtney Kardashian Feels About Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin's Relationship

Kourtney Kardashian is busy living her life amid her ex's latest relationship. A source tells ET that the 42-year-old reality star "is unbothered" by Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin's relationship, which began last November.

Kourtney seemed to show just that when she attended Scott's lavish party for his 38th birthday earlier this month.

"It's not weird for her to see them together by any means," the source says of Kourtney being around her ex, with whom she shares Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, and his 19-year-old girlfriend.

As for how the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family feels about Scott and Amelia, the source says that they "have been nice to Amelia and supportive of her and Scott's relationship, but they aren't as close with her as they were with Sofia [Richie] yet." Scott and Sofia called it quits in 2020 after nearly three years together.

While Kourtney was comfortable at Scott's party, ET's source says that the same wasn't true on her ex's end, noting that the whole thing was "a little awkward" for him.

"He wishes Kourtney was more affected by it, like he is about Kourtney and Travis," the source adds of Kourtney's boyfriend, Travis Barker, who she was first linked to in January.

When it comes to Kourtney's relationship, the source says that she's been "in her own world" with her 45-year-old rocker beau.

"They are so beyond obsessed with each other," the source says. "Scott hasn't hung out in a big family setting with Kourtney and Travis yet. He's still a little skeptical of their relationship and hurt by it."

While Scott may not be sold on Kourtney and Travis' relationship, a source told ET earlier this month that getting engaged and married has "definitely been a topic of conversation" for the couple.

"Travis would absolutely love to tie the knot with Kourtney, but Kourtney hasn't been sure that's the step she wants to take in their relationship right now," the source said. "She is extraordinarily happy and doesn't feel the need or want the pressure of getting married."