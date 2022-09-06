How Khloe Kardashian Shockingly Found Out About Tristan Thompson's Paternity Scandal

Khloe Kardashian did not find out about Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal from the NBA star himself. On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Khloe, who had reconciled with Tristan following several cheating scandals, learned that he'd apparently fathered another woman's child.

The revelation came early in the morning on Dec. 3, when Kim Kardashian was alerted to an article online that had published court documents. In the docs, Tristan admitted to having a one-night stand with Maralee Nichols on the night of his 30th birthday, though he denied the months-long affair that Maralee alleged.

It wasn't until later that month that Tristan confessed that he'd been engaging in a sexual relationship with Maralee for months. In January, a paternity test confirmed that Tristan did father Maralee's baby boy, Theo. In addition to Theo, Tristan shares a 5-year-old son, Prince, with Jordan Craig, and a 4-year-old daughter, True, with Khloe.

After the test confirmed Tristan was Theo's father, the NBA player took to his Instagram Story to apologize to Khloe.

"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son," Tristan wrote. "I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal, both publicly and privately."

"Khloe, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years," he added. "My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

After the December court docs were published, Kim texted Khloe the article as she furiously tried to get ahold of her. Eventually, Khloe did call Kim back, and told her sister that she'd yet to see her text.

As soon as Khloe opened the message, she proclaimed, "What the f**k is this?" The episode ended there, and fans will have to wait until next week to see the fallout of the scandal.

This all came as a shock to Khloe, as, earlier in the episode, her mom, Kris Jenner, told her that getting married is "all Tristan talks about."

"He’s always talking about how much he wants to make sure that he regains that trust that he knows that he lost, like, a new, fresh start," Kris told Khloe.

"Totally. I think we both do," Khloe replied. "I think we both are excited for this and [to] get out of that toxic place we were in. I believe people should have multiple chances in life. I do. But it takes work and it takes time and everyone just has to be patient and not everyone is."

"I know what marriage is about. I love being married," Khloe, who was married to Lamar Odom from 2009 to 2016, added. "Marriage is definitely not easy."

In a confessional, Khloe expanded on her feelings about marriage.

"I love marriage, I believe in marriage, I take it very seriously. I don’t just think people should go and get married because it’s a Tuesday and they’re bored," she said. "I’m not with Tristan to just float around with Tristan. Marriage is the end goal, but right now I still think there’s just work to be done with him and I both."

Still, though, Khloe was hopeful about their future. So much so that she told the cameras, "At this moment in my life, everything’s just in a really good place right now."

New episodes of The KardashiansThe Kardashians stream on Hulu every Thursday.