How John Stamos and Vanessa Williams Socially Distanced While Filming ‘A Capitol Fourth’ Special (Exclusive)

With the world of filming transformed by the coronavirus pandemic, John Stamos is sharing what it was like behind the scenes while working on his latest gig with Vanessa Williams. The actors headed to D.C. to host this year’s A Capitol Fourth special airing on PBS on July 4.

Like other productions that are slowly resuming amid the pandemic, the special filmed under strict guidelines that enforced social distancing and other practices to help limit one-on-one contact.

And that meant Stamos, who has hosted the special twice before, went in this time with a mask -- and booties -- in tow, while at a social distance from Williams.

“Vanessa and I were further than 6 feet apart,” Stamos, 56, told ET. “It was like [shouting], ‘Hey Vanessa ... how you doing...?'"

“D.C. was a ghost town,” the Fuller House star added, about filming in the nation's capital. “We drove in [and] I was like, ‘Wow.’ We usually have a couple hundred thousand people on the lawn.”



Due to the pandemic, this year's special features performances that were pretaped without live audiences. The artists, who include Trace Adkins, Patti LaBelle and Chrissy Metz, taped their appearances from locations around the U.S. There will also be a tribute to the first responders on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis.

Meanwhile, quarantine has given Stamos plenty of time at home with his family, and he’s relishing the extra memories with his 2-year-old son, Billy.

“I would have never got this amount of time with my son around these formative years of his [life],” Stamos notes. “He just wants to laugh and he's doing impressions now!”

See more on Stamos and his family below.