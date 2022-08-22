How Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Exes Feel About Their Wedding

With Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez celebrating their love with a lavish wedding ceremony over the weekend, it appears that both stars are still on good terms with their former spouses.

A source tells ET, "Marc Anthony and Jen Garner have been supportive" of the pair's union, and that there's been "There's been no bad blood or hard feelings as of late."

Affleck and Garner, who split in 2015 but didn't officially file for divorce until 2017, share three children -- daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and 10-year-old son Samuel. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

The source says that, among the former couples, "Their main goal is to always keep their children happy, and they all feel aligned on that."

The source says that "the kids get along well, and Ben's kids love Jen, and Jen's kids adore Ben."

Affleck and Lopez tied the knot in a lavish celebration at the actor's estate in Riceboro, Georgia, on Saturday, one month after marrying in a Las Vegas chapel. The star-studded affair was officiated by life coach Jay Shetty and attended by the couple's family, friends and a slew of celeb guests, including Matt Damon, Kevin Smith and more.

The source shares that the newlyweds "were elated the entire weekend" and were "so excited to have formally shared this bonding experience with their closest friends and family."

"They are just so thrilled to spend the rest of their lives together," the source adds. "They truly and authentically feel like they were destined to be together. They take so much pride in that."

