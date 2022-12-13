'How I Met Your Father' Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed: See the First Photos

The Hulu series will kick off the new season on Tuesday, Jan. 24 with one episode, the streaming service announced Tuesday, with subsequent episodes dropping weekly.

Duff also broke the news in a video announcement posted on the How I Met Your Father social accounts, where she excitedly shared the premiere date for the new season.

"I've been dying to tell you guys when season 2 of How I Met Your Father premieres and they're finally letting me!" a beaming Duff, dressed casual chic in an oversized denim jacket, white shirt and a black skirt, said in the video. "Season 2 premieres on Jan. 24 on Hulu. Let's go!"

As part of the announcement Tuesday, the first four photos from season 2 were released. See them below.

Hulu

Hulu

Hulu

Hulu

Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma star alongside Duff, as well as recurring stars Kim Cattrall, Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes and Josh Peck.

In How I Met Your Father, Sophie (Duff) tells her son the tale of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2022 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

Following the season 1 finale, which featured a cameo by original How I Met Your Mother star Cobie Smulders reprising her role as Robin Scherbatsky, Duff spoke to ET about how the surprise came about. Smulders appeared as Robin to offer advice to Duff's Sophie after Jesse (Lowell) confessed his feelings to her, sparking a love triangle between him, Sophie and his ex, Meredith (Leighton Meester).

"I think there's no better person than Cobie to give Sophie that boost of confidence that she needs in that moment," Duff told ET in March. "She's iconic, all the cast is, so for her to jump on board and just be there for us, it really was a dream come true."

"She was great. She made me very comfortable," Duff shared. "We have a lot of the same crew that worked on How I Met Your Mother... For her to be there, it was like a family seeing each other that hadn't seen each other in a long time."