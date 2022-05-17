How Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Are Making Their Relationship Work Amid Hectic Schedules

Don't worry, darling, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ romance is still going strong! The couple is getting in some time together before the “As It Was” singer hits the road to continue his Love on Tour concert tour.

"Harry and Olivia are packing in as much quality time now as possible before he hits the road again," a source tells ET. “Harry's got two more May concert dates before he hits the European leg of his tour in June.”

Now that things are starting to get back to normal and their workloads are picking back up, Wilde, 38, and Styles, 28, have had to put in a little more work.

"When they first started dating, they were together every day because they were filming and in a pandemic bubble. When life started to return to normal and their schedules filled up again, they made a conscious effort to not get complacent," the source says. “They treat their relationship with a lot of respect and work on it like they would their careers.”

In fact, the One Direction alum being on tour has not stopped the Bojack Horseman actress from showing her support. Last month, Wilde attended the Coachella Valley Music Festival and was on hand to watch her man take the stage during night one.

The actress and filmmaker had lunch with the “Adore You” singer before he took the stage and was later spotted walking around the festival grounds with a pass around her neck.

The couple has been keeping their low-key romance strong since it began in January 2021 after meeting during the filming of Don't Worry Darling -- months after Wilde ended her engagement with Jason Sudeikis.

Last month, a source told ET that Wilde and Styles “are the real deal.”

"They’re well past the 'crush' and infatuation phase and are solid partners," the source said. "... While they have busy schedules and a lot of personal commitments, they make a point to prioritize time with each other. They are pretty low-key and really just love spending time together along with their families and friends."

As for Styles' relationship with Wilde's children, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5, -- whom she shares with Sudeikis -- the source said that the couple's families "have blended so seamlessly."