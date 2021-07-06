How Gwen Stefani's Two Wedding Dresses Paid Tribute to Her Kids

Gwen Stefani's wedding fashion included some sweet nods to her sons. When the 51-year-old singer tied the knot with Blake Shelton in Oklahoma over the weekend, she wore two custom Vera Wang looks that featured tributes to her three kids.

Stefani is mom to Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, all of whom she shares with her ex, Gavin Rossdale.

The first of Stefani's dresses was a lily white silk georgette and hand tumbled tulle high-low gown with a plunging neckline and a cut away back. It was the chapel-length veil, though, that had a special meaning, as it was hand embroidered with two white roses, along with her and Shelton's names as well as those of her sons.

For the reception, Stefani changed into a lily white Italian silk crepe and hand tumbled tulle strapless mini-dress with hand-pieced silk, crystal, and sequin embroidered foliage, which delicately trickled from the waist down the skirt.

The embroidery once again held import, as it was highlighted by a pair of hand love birds symbolizing the couple, which was joined by three baby love birds that represented Stefani's children.

Shelton and Stefani made things official with a very intimate wedding at his Oklahoma ranch on July 3, ET previously confirmed. On Monday, Stefani shared pics of the big day on social media.

Sticking to his country roots, Shelton wore his signature blue jeans on the big day.

While on Late Night With Seth Meyers in April, Stefani said she wanted to keep their wedding intimate.

"We're keeping it very simple. Really simple," she said. "I think the guest list will not have a lot of musicians. It'll be like my mom and my dad. It's literally going to be just family. We are looking forward to that, though."

"It's going to be fun," Stefani continued. "We're going to make it really fun, but it's not going to be a big [event]. It's not like the queen and king are getting married or something like that."

Watch the video below for more on the couple's big day.