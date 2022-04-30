Hope Solo Announces She’s Voluntarily Entering in-Patient Alcohol Treatment Program

Hope Solo has announced she's going to focus on her health. The former U.S. soccer star took to Twitter on Friday and said she's "voluntarily entering an in-patient alcohol treatment program to address my challenges with alcohol."

She added, "At this time, my energies and focus are totally directed to my health, healing and taking care of my family."

Soccer player Hope Solo attends Champion & Activist: An Evening With Hope Solo at University of New Mexico in 2020. Sam Wasson/Getty Images

Fans showered her with support following the announcement. One fan replied saying, "Been there.. stay strong and remember take one day at a time. And remember. God grant me the Serenity to accept the things I can not change, the courage to change the things I can, and the Wisdom to know the difference! Love you Hope!!"

It's unclear how long Solo plans to spend at the treatment program, but it'll now take priority over a highly-anticipated event in her honor slated for the end of next month -- her induction into the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

"I have contacted the Hall of Fame and respectfully requested a postponement of my Hall of Fame induction ceremony to 2023," she added. "I want to thank the Hall of Fame for their support and for understanding my decision."

Solo was supposed to be among the six newest members of the 2022 class to be inducted on May 21 alongside Shannon Boxx, Clint Dempsey, Marco Etcheverry, Linda Hamilton and Else Baharmast. The Zac Brown Band is scheduled to perform that weekend.

Solo's announcement comes almost exactly a month after she was arrested for driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest in the parking lot of a Walmart in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She was booked for impaired driving (DWI), resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse. According to reports, cops said her two children were in the car when authorities pulled her over.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist and World Cup champion later tweeted a statement from her attorney, Rich Nichols, who said, "On the advice of counsel, Hope can't speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges."