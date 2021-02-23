'Home Improvement' Star Zachery Ty Bryan Pleads Guilty to 2 Charges

Zachery Ty Bryan has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty and charged with two felonies.

A spokesperson at the Lane County District Attorney’s office in Eugene, Oregon, tells ET on Tuesday, the former Home Improvement star "pleaded guilty to two counts, menacing -- constituting domestic violence and assault in the fourth degree -- constituting domestic violence."

"As a part of his sentence, he will be on probation to the court for three years with multiple conditions imposed, one of which will be to attend and complete a batterers intervention program," the statement concludes.

The news comes four months after Bryan was officially charged for allegedly physically assaulting his girlfriend. During his arraignment, he was charged with two counts of menacing, two counts of assault in the fourth degree, coercion, felony strangulation, harassment and interfering with making a report.

The 39-year-old actor was arrested on Oct. 17 at 1:01 a.m., and was booked on three charges of strangulation, fourth-degree assault and interfering with making a report, per Lane County Jail records. The actor was released that night on $8,500 cash bail. Per a condition of his release, he was issued a no-contact order. ET reached out to Bryan's lawyer for comment at the time of his arrest.