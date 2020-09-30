Hillary Clinton Reacts to Joe Biden Asking Donald Trump to 'Shut Up' During Presidential Debate

Hillary Clinton only had one thought to share during Tuesday's presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Over 90 chaotic minutes, there were countless interruptions, endless crosstalk and little to no decorum, to the point that moderator and Fox News host Chris Wallace had to implore President Donald Trump to stop cutting in.

A frustrated Biden put it a little less delicately: "Will you shut up, man?!"

"'Will you shut up, man' is the line of the night 😂😂," journalist Jill Filipovic tweeted. "I so feel for Hillary right now because I’m positive she wanted to say that and couldn't."

"You have no idea," Clinton replied.

You have no idea. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 30, 2020

Following the debate, Clinton replied to another tweet from Chasten Buttigieg, who tweeted, "Has anyone checked in on @HillaryClinton ? Girl I’m so sorry."

"Thanks, I’m fine," she wrote back. "But everyone better vote."

Thanks, I’m fine. But everyone better vote. https://t.co/fkuQ042HvM — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 30, 2020

I’m so proud of @JoeBiden and more confident than ever that he's the leader with the experience we need right now.



I hope you'll pitch in with a few dollars or volunteer hours at https://t.co/mxkpLIOEux so we can have a real president again. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 30, 2020

Clinton went three rounds with then-fellow candidate Trump back in 2016, when she was the Democrat running against him. It was during the third debate that Trump notoriously referred to Clinton as a "nasty woman."

Tuesday's broadcast marked the first of three presidential debates, which will continue on Oct. 15 and Oct. 22. Ahead of the second debate, Kamala Harris and Mike Pence will take the stage on Oct. 7 for the vice-presidential debate. Fingers crossed everyone behaves themselves at that one.