Hilary Duff's Husband Matthew Koma Raps Hilarious Verse on Joe Jonas' Song, Says His Wife Loves Sophie Turner

Hilary Duff's husband, Matthew Koma, has no problem poking some fun at another Disney Channel star -- Joe Jonas. The 34-year-old singer-songwriter and producer had some fun with Jonas' new open verse challenge to his group DNCE's new song, "Dancing Feet."

Koma, posted his side-by-side video offering up a fun rap to one of the song's verses, posting the clip on Instagram.

"Hey Joe, why'd you unfollow me on Instagram? That one time we wrote a banger for your other band. Not for your brother band. I feel like a widdle fan," Koma quipped in his lyrics. "The fifth Jonas. You don't think I'm like a crazy fan?!"

Koma also poked fun at their shared connection, referencing Jonas' wife, Sophie Turner, and his own wife, Duff.

"Your wife loves my wife! My wife loves your wife! I love your wife! Did you date my wife?" he jokingly asked. "I guess I thought we had a real connection or maybe just a musical erection."

Koma captioned the clip, "Joe Jonas unfollowed me on Instagram," and Jonas commented on the post, "Hahahaha I’m slapping that follow button 😍"

Duff also loved her husband's verse, posting it to her own account and writing, "I really like living with you @matthewkoma," to which Koma replied, "Same hunny."

Duff and Jonas did not, in fact, date, despite their shared history as childhood stars on the Disney Channel. Jonas has been romantically linked in the past to Demi Lovato, Taylor Swift and Ashley Greene, while Duff previously dated Aaron Carter and Joel Madden.

Duff also praised Jonas and Turner's epic couple's Halloween costumes last year when they dressed up as Isabella and Paolo from Duff's 2003 film, The Lizzie McGuire Movie. At the time, Duff commented on the post, "I'M SCREAMING," with three crying face emojis.