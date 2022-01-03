Hilaria Baldwin Shares Hopeful New Years Post With Photo of Husband Alec and Their Kids

Looking toward the future! Hilaria Baldwin isn't letting negativity keep her or her family down.

Hilaria took to Instagram on Saturday to celebrate the coming of the new year with a beaming family photo, which included her husband, Alec Baldwin, as well as their six children.

"Apparently 2022 is going to be flawless. We have dealt with so much awfulness lately, so it must be about time, right🥴?" Hilaria captioned the photo, in which the parents are seated amongst their adorable children -- including daughters Carmen, 8, and Lucia, 1, and sons Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, and Eduardo, 1.

"I planned a whole post & year dedicated to the best year ever. Then I got scared-what if more horrible things happen & I can’t make it all good for everyone?" Hilaria continued in her post. "Then I realized that this thinking is the problem. Life is naturally flawed. Its beautiful & tragic, happy & sad. There is no magical: it’s just gonna be good. Because we know when it inevitably isn’t, so many of give up and throw in the towel."

"It’s about HOW we ride the ups and downs of life’s waves that will partly determine our quality of life," she added. "How we take care of ourselves, how we take care of each other."

This fact, Hilaria explains, led her to the conclusion that she needs to "dedicate this year to kindness."

"Kindness nurtures others and the world we inhabit and leave to our children. Kind also just feels good... the kindness well is never empty-IF we continue to fill it with our will, action and determination," she wrote. "The average person is not very vocal about all the nice things we think and feel. We just scroll on with our lives, not taking time for random acts of kindness. Imagine if we began to go out of our way to be kind. It costs nothing and we all have the capacity for kindness. When I hear something kind, it makes my heart so full & helps so much to dissolve negativity."

While Hilaria mentioned, in broad terms, the existence of bullying and online trolls, she kept the message focused on those who want to make the world a better place.

"Taking action is the only way to tip the scale back into a positive place. We have to add more of the kind ingredient to drown out negativity," she concluded. "Silence will make us weak & give more space to the very few who want to spread negativity. Let’s be vocal for us now, our future, & the environment we leave our children. We got this #kindwarriors2022"

It's been a year of highs and lows for the Baldwin family, who announced they'd welcomed Lucia via surrogate in March. Then, in October, Alec was involved in an incident on the set of his film, Rust, which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. For more on the family's rollercoaster 2021, see the video below.