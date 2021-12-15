Hilaria Baldwin Shares Family Holiday Photo With Alec and Six Kids: 'Perfectly Imperfect'

The Baldwin family is embracing their imperfections. Hilaria Baldwin took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the family's funny and sweet holiday card, which included her husband, Alec Baldwin, and their six kids.

"Holiday photo 2021? It’s a little wild, very free, and perfectly imperfect," she captioned the pic.

In the photo, Hilaria, 37, is wearing a white dress with polka dots and holding her baby daughter, Lucia. The photo is captured as she's tossing her hair back and not quite smiling.

Alec, 63, stands by her side, holding one of his sons and smiling as the little boy buries his face into his dad's hair. The other kids are all in various states of smiling and chaos and the group attempts to get a clear pic.

The family has been attempting to get a Christmas card photo for a while now. Last week, Hilaria posted a pic of her brood picking out a Christmas tree together while some of them were sucking on candy canes.

"We got a NYC Christmas tree 🎄. Possible holiday card photo??? We aren’t all looking, but gang’s all here, candy canes and all🍭" she wrote at the time.

It's been a year of highs and lows for the Baldwin family, who announced they'd welcomed Lucia via surrogate in March. In October, Alec was involved in an incident on the set of his film, Rust, which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

For more on how the actor is coping since the tragic event, watch the clip below.