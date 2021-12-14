Hilaria Baldwin Says Husband Alec 'Shushed' Her During Labor Because He Was on the Phone

Alec Baldwin pulled a major faux pas in the delivery room with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin. The 37-year-old mother of six shared a funny memory during one of her deliveries after seeing a story about a man shushing his wife during labor.

"Alec shushed me while I was in labor with Rafa... he was on the phone 'Shush! Can you keep it down?'" Hilaria recalled of giving birth to their son, Rafael, who is now six years old. "The moment he said it, he realized he sounded like an a** and he cowered."

Hilaria added a laughing/crying emoji to the post. "Kept the marriage," she quipped. "Went on to have 522 babies after. I permit him in after I get the epidural. I'll spare you the details of my reaction for now. But it never happened again."

Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram Stories

It's been a tough time for the Baldwin family. Earlier this year, Alec was involved in an incident on the set of his film, Rust, which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Hilaria has stood by her husband's side throughout the ordeal, recently sharing a touching post dedicated to Alec on Instagram.

"You and I don’t always get it right, but we have big hearts and we love deeply," she wrote. "We are completely different in almost every singe possible way, but we are united through deep caring. Alec, we are messy, unfiltered, and wear our hearts, naked, on our sleeves—this makes us targets and we are so sensitive that to hurt us is easy. As much as I want the pain to go, I can’t imagine being any other way. It just is who we are— and who we are together."

Alec replied, "I’m lucky. Sometimes it doesn’t seem that way to me. But having you and our family…I’m the luckiest guy on Earth."