Here's Your First Look at Amber Stevens West in Tiffany Haddish-Produced 'Christmas Unwrapped' (Exclusive)

Amber Stevens West is falling in love this holiday season.

The Greek alum stars in Lifetime's Christmas Unwrapped, executive produced by Tiffany Haddish, and only ET has the first look at the promo, which makes its TV debut on Saturday.

In Christmas Unwrapped, Charity (West), an ambitious reporter, learns the true meaning of Christmas when she investigates Erik Gallagher (Marco Grazzini), a beloved member of the town who insists all the gifts he provides are from none other than Santa himself. Cheryl Ladd also stars in the holiday movie. Bosede Williams directed from a script by Gary Hardwick.

“Making a Christmas movie has been on my bucket list from the very start of my acting career, and when Christmas Unwrapped came along I was beyond excited to jump at the opportunity," West exclusively tells ET. "What I like most and what really drew me to this project is that it’s more than just a love story, it’s really about the magic of the holiday season.”

Christmas Unwrapped is one of 30 original movies Lifetime will air as part of this year's "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" slate, beginning Friday, Oct. 23 and running through Sunday, Dec. 20. Featured in the lineup are the network's first movies centered on a gay romance, starring real-life couple Ben Lewis and Blake Lee, and an Asian family, led by Jacky Lai, Tony Giroux and Tzi Ma.

Christmas Unwrapped premieres Saturday, Oct. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

