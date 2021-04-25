H.E.R. Speaks on the 'Responsibility to Tell the Truth' While Accepting Oscar for Best Original Song

H.E.R. hopes creators continue to use their platforms responsibly. The 23-year-old performer took home the award for Best Original Song at the 2021 Oscars on Sunday, and spoke about the importance of using art to "tell the truth."

"Oh my god. I did not expect to win this award. I am so, so, so, so grateful. Not only to win, but to be a part of such an important, important story. So, thank you so much," said H.E.R., who won for "Fight for You" from Judas and the Black Messiah.

"Thank you to the Academy -- I've always wanted to say that -- and of course my collaborators, the song wouldn't be what it was without them," she noted. "I have to thank God for giving us these gifts. And my parents, my beautiful mother, who is here with me today. And my father at home. All those days of listening to Sly and the Family Stone and Curtis Mayfield, they really paid off. So thank you, Dad."

H.E.R. continued her speech by thanking the team behind Judas and the Black Messiah for giving her the chance to get involved with her song.

"I just want to say this -- you know, musicians, filmmakers, I believe we have an opportunity and a responsibility to me to tell the truth. And to write history the way that it was. And how it connects us to today. And what we see going on in the world today," she expressed. "And, yeah, I'm just -- I have no words. I'm just so, so, so happy and grateful."

"Knowledge is power. Music is power. And as long as I'm standing, I'm always going to fight for us. I'm always going to fight for my people and what is right. That's what music and storytelling does," H.E.R. concluded. "Thank you so much. Thank you."

In addition to winning Best Original Song, H.E.R. was also a winner on the red carpet, which she walked in a custom Dundas creation. See more on this year's awards show in the video below.

