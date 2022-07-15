Heather Rae El Moussa Reveals Moment She Told Tarek She's Pregnant

Heather Rae El Moussa seems to be documenting all the big moments of her pregnancy -- starting with telling her husband, Tarek El Moussa. On Thursday, after announcing she was expecting her first child earlier this week, the Selling Sunset star shared a video of the moment she revealed to Tarek that they were going to have a baby.

Putting her positive pregnancy test in a box for her husband to open, the Flip Or Flop star, who already has two kids with ex-wife Christina Hall, looked happily shocked to find out his family is growing.

"Are you pregnant?" Tarek asks, before exclaiming, "Holy s**t!"

Hugging and kissing his wife, Tarek says, "So many questions! I told you to take a pregnancy test today."

In another video shared on Instagram, fans also see Heather tearfully finding out that she's pregnant. "Oh my god!" the 34-year-old reality star emotionally reacts.

On Wednesday, both Tarek and Heather announced their baby news by posting photos of the mom-to-be's baby bump. "Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!" read the captions.

The couple's announcement came after they opened up to ET in January about their IVF journey. Through it all, Tarek had no doubt that Heather would be a great mom, as she's already an excellent stepmom to his two children.

"The kids are obsessed with her and I was on my own for a really long time, and the way I look at life has changed a lot," he shared with ET. "So now I'm back into the married, family dynamic, and honestly it's my favorite thing to do. Saturday soccer games are more exciting than going to watch the Super Bowl live. I'm obsessed."

