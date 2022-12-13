Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa on Pregnancy, 'Ups and Downs' of Co-Parenting With Christina Hall (Exclusive)

"He's ready to come out," Tarek tells ET, with his wife noting that their son is "moving a lot" these days.

As she nears the end of her pregnancy, Heather says she's "feeling really good" after dealing with "really, really rough" sciatica nerve pain earlier on.

"It was hard to move. I couldn't get out of bed, couldn't sit or stand, put on shoes. Around 30 weeks it went away and I felt back to normal," she says. "I'm feeling really good now, feeling some pressure, feeling a little cramping. He's moving a lot, but he's head down, so we're getting close."

So close, in fact, that her hospital bag is packed and full of nightgowns, socks with grips, nipple pads, an iPad, headphones, long charger cords, a heating blanket and a pillow.

While everything is set for their son's arrival, the couple hasn't fully decided on a name for him yet.

"That's been a challenge," Heather admits of picking a name. "... There was a name that we both liked from the very beginning... and then we kind of threw around a bunch of names throughout the last eight months and we kind of went back to that name. It's been flowing really well, the kids love it, our family loves it."

While Heather reveals that the probable name starts with the same letter as someone in their immediate family, Tarek shuts down the idea that Tarek Jr. is the winner.

"She would never let me do that," Tarek says of Heather. "I tried for that. I tried for that. She looked at me like I was crazy."

Tarek is already a dad of two, as he shares Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, with his ex, Christina Hall. While he didn't think another baby was in the cards for him, Tarek tells ET that he's fully ready to jump back into life with a newborn.

"I'll do whatever she needs me to do," he says of the mom-to-be. "... Starting over isn't something that I thought I'd be doing, but life throws curveballs at you, and I couldn't be more excited, actually. There's so many things I'm gonna do differently, especially when he's young. When Taylor and Brayden were young I was just working so much, so with this baby, it's really important that I'm around as much as possible."

Though this is Heather's first go at motherhood, she's gotten some good practice in by being a stepmom to Tarek's kids.

"Being a stepparent, I think we don't get a lot of credit. We're damned if we do, or damned if we don't," she says. "I can be an amazing stepmom and people are mad at me for being such a great stepmom, so involved in the kids' life, or if you're not involved enough then [they say], 'Why aren't you more involved?' I'm doing it the way that I know."

"I love the kids so much," Heather adds of Taylor and Brayden, before discussing how she and Tarek co-parent with his ex.

"Fortunately, Christina has been incredible to stepparent with," she shares. "We communicate well. The kids are number one to us, that's the most important thing. It's been four years and I think we're in the best place we've ever been."

While Tarek admits that "obviously there were some ups and downs" in their co-parenting journey, he notes that "for quite some time now things have been going great."

"I feel like we're all rowing in the same direction," he says. "We all communicate about the kids. They don't realize that we're talking and it's like, 'I heard what you did at your mom's house.' Heather was talking to Christina today 'cause Taylor didn't do something in her room."

"We work together and that's the most important thing," Heather agrees. "We're raising good humans and we want to continue to do that. We feel like communication with each other, it's the most important thing. If people could just learn to co-parent well, your life will be so much easier, I promise you. That's what I've really learned in this journey."

Just as things are busy in their family life, there's a lot going on professionally too. The duo is gearing up for the premiere of their HGTV series, The Flipping El Moussas.

"We talk every single night for hours and we plan our lives together," Tarek tells ET. "We include each other when we're talking about the future, we're talking about our dreams, our goals, our vision, it's together, so we're always working on something together."

"We talked about having a show together from the beginning," Heather adds. "We knew we wanted to create things together and here we are."

The Flipping El Moussas will premiere in early 2023 on HGTV.