Heat Up Game Night With the Hot Ones Truth or Dab Game

Ready for the hot seat?

Turn up the heat at game night with Wilder Games' Hot Ones Truth or Dab game. Based on the First We Feast YouTube series that has welcomed celebs like the Jonas Brothers, Chrissy Teigen, Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, Paul Rudd, Ricky Gervais and Padma Lakshmi, players can test their heat endurance with the home version of this popular trivia game.

Available at Amazon for under $35, the fun trivia game includes 250 deeply personal and possibly awkward questions, including BFF trivia cards, truth cards, roast cards and pop quiz cards. The Hot Ones Truth or Dab game makes for a great activity that will keep you entertained in quarantine. And, of course, the game makes a great ice breaker for your next small or virtual birthday party, holiday party, back-to-school party or any other impromptu gathering, for ages 17 and up.

The Hot Ones Truth or Dab Game comes complete with eight spoons and Last Dab hot sauce boasting a 10/10 heat level and a scorching 2,000,000 Scoville rating. Players can choose to answer the questions or face the Last Dab -- but fair warning, things could get spicy!

