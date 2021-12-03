Hear Taylor Swift's Re-Recorded Version of 'Wildest Dreams' in 'Spirit Untamed' Trailer

Taylor Swift's re-recorded version of her 2015 hit, "Wildest Dreams," sounds every bit as great as its original. The singer's new version appears in the upcoming trailer for the DreamWorks Animation film Spirit Untamed, and she shared snippets of it on social media on Friday.

"Thank you #SpiritUntamed for using Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version) in your new trailer!" she wrote.

Spirit Untamed is about a girl named Lucky Prescott, whose life is changed when she moves from her home in the city to a small frontier town and befriends a wild mustang named Spirit. It is set to be released on June 4.

During Swift's Good Morning America appearance last month, she shared that she's finished re-recording the entire Fearless album, which will be released on April 9. The new edition, called Fearless (Taylor's Version), will feature six new songs.

"My version of Fearless will have 26 songs on it, because I've decided to add songs from the vault, which are songs that almost made the original Fearless album," she said. "I've now gone back and recorded those, so that everybody will be able to hear, not only the songs that made the album, but the songs that almost made it. The full picture."

The 31-year-old singer then dropped her re-recorded version of "Love Story," which first came out in 2008.

Meanwhile, Swift is set to perform at the 2021 GRAMMYs, airing on CBS on Sunday, March 14, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The 10-time GRAMMY winner is nominated for six awards this year, including Album of the Year for Folklore and Song of the Year for "Cardigan." Evermore, which was released in December, will be eligible for next year's awards.

Ben Winston, executive producer of the GRAMMY Awards, talked to ET about Swift's much-anticipated return to the GRAMMYs stage.

"It's an amazing performance. It's genuinely, like, magical. I was grinning ear to ear," Winston said after watching Swift in rehearsal. "Her and her team have got the most ambitious concept for her performance, but it's brilliant and it's beautiful and I think it's gonna be one of the moments of the night, no doubt."