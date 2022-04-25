Hayley Williams Surprises Billie Eilish Fans by Joining Her for ‘Misery Business’ Performance at Coachella

Billie Eilish made the world’s wildest Coachella dreams come true over the weekend! On Saturday night, the 20-year-old singer headlined the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, and brought out Paramore’s Hayley Williams for a stripped-down performance of the band's 2007 song, "Misery Business."

The ladies were joined by Eilish's brother, FINNEAS, and another guitarist as they sat in the middle of the stage and belted out the pop-punk classic. Williams led with the first verse as Eilish looked on in amazement before joining her in the chorus along with the crowd.

“You wanna hear something cool?” Williams asked before Eilish went into the second verse of the song.

Hayley Williams of Paramore joined Billie Eilish on stage for an acoustic version of 'Misery Business' at weekend two of #Coachella pic.twitter.com/qOlTVappX8 — Bops And Bangers (@bopsandbangers) April 24, 2022

Williams and Eilish, ended the song together as the crowd cheered in amazement.

Fans were in for another treat when 33-year-old Williams joined Eilish on stage for a performance of "Happier Than Ever." This time the duo performed with FINNEAS and the full band.

Williams joining the “Bad Guy” singer on stage wasn’t the only highlight of Coachella. Ahead of performing “Getting Older,” Eilish took a little face plant when the lights dimmed.

Fans didn’t see the fall, but Eilish made sure to explain what happened to the crowd. "You guys, I seriously ate s**t. Seriously. It was pitch black. You see that square? This f***ing thing? I went de-de-de-de-de and fell onto my face!" Eilish said with a laugh, poking fun at herself.

She assured fans, "I'm good. It was dark! Ouch! I tripped on the f**kin' fire thing!"

hayley williams singing happier than ever with billie elish at #Coachella pic.twitter.com/0aMabFq6P9 — ★ yelyah content ★ (@YELYAHCONTENT) April 24, 2022

Check out the links below for more from the 2022 Coachella Valley Music Festival.