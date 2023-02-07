Harry Styles' Superfan 'Grandma' Reina Dishes on Their 'Unreal' Kiss and Hug at the GRAMMYs (Exclusive)

Grandma Reina adores Harry Styles, and after Sunday night's GRAMMYs, it’s obvious the pop star feels the same way!

During the 2023 GRAMMY Awards, Reina was one of eight fans to participate in a pre-taped round table discussion, sharing why their favorite artist should go home with the Album of the Year GRAMMY.

At the show itself, Reina had a special moment with Styles when she was given the opportunity by host Trevor Noah to announce that Styles was going home with the biggest award of the night.

"He [Trevor Noah] looked on the other side, and then he looked at me, and I said, 'I'm the oldest. So, he's gonna let me do the honors,'" the 78-year-old Ontario, Canada, native tells ET's Cassie DiLaura about being given the chance to read Styles' name from the envelope.

Timothy Norris/FilmMagic

"He brought it over. But the funny thing is, I did not have my glasses. I wear glasses. I did not have them with me. So, when he gave me the envelope, I said, 'Oh my god, what if I get the wrong name? What if it's not him?' In my heart, I wanted it to be him, and I'm squinting, trying to see the name, and finally I see the Harry there, and that's when I was like, 'Oh, my god!' In my mind, I had no doubt that he was going to win."

As if the moment wasn’t special enough, the 29-year-old pop star ran onstage and sweetly embraced Reina before giving his speech.

"I really never, never thought, I never dreamt that would happen, so I never thought of it," she says about receiving a hug from the singer. "But when he ran up the stairs and came directly at me and then he hugged me. Like, it was a genuine, long hug. It was so great. And I hugged him back, of course, but in my mind, I was like, 'Does he have a grandma? He's missing his grandma.' He's so genuine and it's unreal."

What fans don’t know is, Harry and Reina also had a special moment in the audience after he took home his first award of the night.

Getty Images

"He’s coming off the stage after getting his first award, we're all sitting there. He's walking. Then all of a sudden, he turns around. He says, 'It's you.' He looks at me. He comes right out of line, comes up to me, gives me a kiss on both cheeks. He grabs my hand," she says of their first interaction.

In that moment, Styles didn’t just impress Reina with his generosity toward her, but to Bad Bunny’s fan as well.

"The girl beside me, which was Bad Bunny’s superfan, she put her hand out, he grabs her hand and gives her a beautiful handshake," she adds. "How perfect is that? Which person does something like that?"

Reina says she also presented the "Treat People With Kindness" singer with a card, which he acknowledged he received when they ran into each other inside of the venue. As for what was inside the letter, she would rather not say, telling ET it was simply "grandmotherly advice."

Following the GRAMMYs, Styles’ win sparked some backlash, with some people saying that it was because of his proximity to one of the show’s producers, whose kid appears in the intro of "As It Was." Reina isn’t hearing any of that.

"They can say whatever they want," the viral TikTok sensation tells ET. "And that's not the truth. And there was no inkling of anything happening. I did not believe it. I was sure he was gonna win it because he deserves it. He deserved it. So, I never had a doubt in my mind, but I don't know why they would do that. Give credit where credit is due. That man deserve that award a trillion times."

Harry sent a gift box to Reina who presented him Album of the Year at the #GRAMMYs 💕(via reneereina_) pic.twitter.com/wN5QqsdQZa — Harry Styles Updates. (@TheHarryNews) February 6, 2023

Reina got one final gift from Styles before she made her way back home. Following the show, Reina’s granddaughter shared that the singer gifted Reina with a basket full of merch, which actually included some surprising personal touches.

"I thought it was, like, just an album," she says. "But there's, like, personal pictures in there."

Reina went on to tell ET that -- as both a person and a musician -- Styles certainly deserves all of the attention and accolades.

"I know that what it does for me is the messages in the songs," she tells ET about his impact on her. "And being my age, I can relate to some of the some of the lyrics because you go through a lot. I don't know what it is, but he sure is loved, and the way he loves his fans, that resonates. When you go to a concert, you see it. You see it in his eyes."

She adds, "I’m just gonna keep talking about him, because he's the greatest."