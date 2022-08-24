Harry Styles Leads 'Happy Birthday' Singalong for James Corden at Sold-Out Concert

Harry Styles had a special surprise for his good friend, James Corden.

On Monday, during his sold-out show at New York City's Madison Square Garden, the 28-year-old singer led the crowd in a singalong for the Late Late Show host in honor of his birthday. On Tuesday, Corden shared a video of the special moment.

“I can’t believe you did this H! It was the best part of my birthday,” wrote Corden, who turned 44 on Monday. “Thanks to everyone at MSG for joining in! ❤️❤️❤️.”

In the clip recorded by the comedian, Styles asks the crowd if they want to participate in fulfilling a birthday wish.

“There’s a friend of mine, tonight it’s his birthday, his name is James,” Styles tells the stadium of fans. “And I was wondering if you would please help me sing 'Happy Birthday' to James. Is that OK with you all? If you don’t want to, you can say [no]...we’ll move on."

Styles then counts the crowd down before they begin to sing "Happy Birthday." When it’s finished, the singer thanks the audience before joking that he's gained “friend points" with Corden.

Monday’s show was part of Styles' 15-show residency at MSG, which will run until Sept. 21 and is part of his Love on Tour.

David M. Benett/Getty Images

During his performances, Styles has always seemed to find a moment to make someone in the audience feel special. The “As It Was” singer has helped a fan come out, acknowledged the Black Lives Matter movement onstage, and gave a shout-out to his former teacher. Earlier this month during a stop in Portugal, the singer paused his show and handed one fan the mic so he could pull off an epic marriage proposal.

Check out that moment in the video below.